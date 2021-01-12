Society Kon: The situation remains unstable and uncertain, occasionally unfavorable The epidemiological situation is improving and is no longer extraordinary, but it is still unstable and uncertain, occasionally unfavorable, Dr Predrag Kon said Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 09:58 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

Kon said that there will be no organized celebration of the Serbian New Year and that the existing measures have been extended because they are giving results.



"There is no reason to change something that has yielded results. There is no organized celebration of the Serbian New Year and the same regime applies for this celebration as for the previous one. All holidays should be celebrated in the close family circle and it seems to me that the population accepted it. It's good. It's definitely not a time to relax," Kon told RTS.



He reiterated that we should keep distance for a long time, wear masks and wash hands, and that we can only consider lifting the measures when collective immunity is achieved.