Society More than 85.500 citizens have applied for vaccination 85.528 citizens of Serbia applied for the vaccination against COVID-19 on the eUprava portal by 8:10 AM, the Office for IT and eGovernment told Tanjug. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 10:29 Ilustracija, Foto: EPA Marko Djokovic

A new electronic service for citizens - expressing interest in the vaccine against the coronavirus, was released yesterday at www.uprava.gov.rs. According to yesterday's decision of the Crisis Staff, all existing measures remain in force.



Medical part of the Crisis Staff assessed at the session that the existing measures have given results and that there are fewer and fewer infected and sick people. One of the conclusions from the session is that the second semester in schools can start when it is planned - on January 18.