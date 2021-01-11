Society How will classes be held in the second semester? The second semester for elementary and high school students starts on January 18, it was decided at today's session of the Crisis Staff. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 11, 2021 | 13:33 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Classes will be held in the second semester according to the model that the schools decided on at the beginning of the school year - September 1.



The lower grades of primary schools (from the first to the fourth) will follow the classes live, and the upper grades of primary and secondary school students will follow the classes mainly according to the combined model of attending school.



For primary school students from the fifth to the eighth grade, teaching according to the combined model means one day at school, and one online (the class is divided into two groups, one group goes to school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the other on Tuesday and Thursday, and next week rotate), and for high school students - live for a week and online for a week.



Schools with a smaller number of students organized classes in the school for higher grades as well.