Society The Crisis Staff: All the measures preventing the spread of COVID-19 remain in place The session of the Crisis Staff is over, and a decision was made that all measures that were valid until today remain in force. Monday, January 11, 2021 | 10:40

This means that the working hours of caterers and other non-food facilities are allowed until 8 pm.



Also, a decision was made that there is no reason for the second school semester not to start when it was planned, on January 18.



As an explanation for the extension of the existing measures, the fact is that they give results, and as it is also stated, their application is not limited in time, but the situation will be monitored.



Also, there is a measure for PCR tests for foreigners when entering our country.



It was unanimously decided that there will be no organized celebration of the Serbian New Year.

What measures are in force?

- Ban on gathering of more than 5 people



- Mandatory masks indoors



- PCR tests or a ten day quarantine upon entering Serbia



- Limited working hours, all catering facilities and shopping centers are open until 8 pm, and shops until 9 pm.