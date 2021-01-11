Society 0

A decision on schools to be made today, minister said which model they are closer to

Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, stated a decision will be made today at the Crisis Staff session on whether the school year will be continued on January 18

He told the morning program of TV Prva that the medical part of the Crisis Staff would certainly present its position on that, and that the Ministry of Education would act in accordance with their recommendations.

"We have constant communication with the Institute of Public Health and their assessments are that there is no reason to prolong the start of the second half of the year," he said.

Asked which teaching model the ministry is closer to, Ruzic said that he believes that the more probable teaching model that was valid before the introduction of full online teaching, which means that higher grades of elementary school students as well as high school students will go to school in groups.

