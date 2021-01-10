Society Brnabic: Crisis Staff session tomorrow VIDEO Crisis Staff session is scheduled for tomorrow, in order to decide on new measures or extension of the existing ones, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 12:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

The measures that were adopted on the eve of the New Year, so that catering facilities, shopping centers and services can work until 8 pm, and grocery stores until 9 pm, are valid until tomorrow.



Brnabic said that she had already started talks with the medical part of the Crisis Staff about all measures, and about entering Serbia, about schools, about measures for the economy.



"Crisis Staff will meet tomorrow morning, so tomorrow we will adopt new measures or make a decision on extending the existing ones," Brnabic told reporters after the start of vaccination in "Tirsova".



Prime Minister Ana Brnabić pointed out today that there will be enough vaccines available for all citizens who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.



Prime Minister says that there is no fear for the citizens that will be willing to be vaccinated, that there will be no vaccines for them.



"Everyone in Serbia who'll want to be vaccinated - we'll provide vaccines for them. At the moment, we have an agreement for 8 million vaccines, for 4 million people," she explains.



After the start of vaccination of health workers in Tirsova, Brnabic said that she had seen a lot of misinformation and false news on that topic in the past few days.



She said that health workers are being vaccinated throughout Serbia, and that so far about 9.300 have been vaccinated in the first two priority categories - gerontology centers and health workers.



"It is at a satisfactory level. We plan to speed up the vaccination program for citizens in the coming days", she added.



Brnabic said that the plan of points for mass vaccination was completed during the holidays, which will be adopted at the Crisis Staff next week.



She conveyed that she expects the first vaccination point to be opened at the Belgrade Fair by the end of next week.



From tomorrow, as she said, citizens will be able to apply to the system through which they will be able to express their desire to be vaccinated.



This system was established in cooperation with the Office of Information Technology and E-Government.



"From Thursday, they will be able to do that through the contact center. They will also have the option to say whether they want to be vaccinated with any vaccine that is approved or whether they want to be vaccinated with a certain vaccine, so that we can plan further needs and all those numbers be included in the mass vaccination plan", Brnabić explained.



She conveyed that Serbia will receive 18.525 additional Pfizer-BioNTtech vaccines tomorrow.



She also said that the relevant institutions of China have approved the export license for Sinopharm vaccines, as well as that an additional half a million of Sputnik V vaccines are expected.



"We have all the preconditions to start with mass vaccination," Brnabic concluded.