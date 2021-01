Society More than 2.000 newly infected, 34 people died According to the latest information, 2.218 newly infected people have been registered in Serbia, and 34 people have died. Source: B92 Friday, January 8, 2021 | 15:43 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

In the last 24 hours, 11.068 people were tested, a total of 2.378.015 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 6.046 people are hospitalized, and 215 people are on respirators.



So far, 3.513 people have died, and the death rate in Serbia is 0.99 percent.