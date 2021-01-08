Society Djerlek: There are doctors who do not want to be vaccinated State Secretary for Health Mirsad Djerlek said that there are a number of doctors who do not want to be vaccinated. Source: B92 Friday, January 8, 2021 | 14:59 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"There are certain groups that opt for the vaccine and there is one small group that does not want to be vaccinated," Djerlek said.



Djerlek himself was vaccinated against coronavirus.



"I have no side effects. I call on all citizens to be vaccinated. Like all citizens, I had the option to choose a vaccine. I decided to get vaccinated with 'Sputnik V", Djerlek pointed out.



As he points out, the situation is more favorable.



"We have two good news. Statistics show that we have fewer new cases, in hospitals and on respirators. We have two vaccines at the same time. Now we can be much more optimistic about opposing the coronavirus and finish that story in the next few months and return to normal”, he concluded.