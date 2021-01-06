Society Igor Jurić: This is a great victory for all citizens of Serbia VIDEO Founder of Tijana Jurić Foundation, Igor Jurić, says that the great victory is that Ninoslav Jovanović was sentenced to life imprisonment for abusing minors. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 16:14 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"This is such a great victory of the citizens of Serbia because we have shown that we can do it if we unite because we want our children to live safe," he said when hosted by Prva TV.



Juric said that not only the victim's family suffers, but that relatives and neighbors suffer because of the victim.



He said that he expected the maximum sentence for child abusers, which was 40 years in prison when Tijana Jurić died.



"I fought with all my heart for the man to receive the deserved punishment prescribed by our society at that moment. At the moment when the judge said that the man was sentenced to that maximum punishment, my lawyer and I sat down and I cried. I am very emotional. On the one hand I won - you wanted the maximum punishment, and on the other hand - what did you get? Tijana won't be back and that's it", Jurić said.



He mentioned that for the family of the girl who was abused by Jovanović, it is a great thing that they know that he will not be able to walk the streets freely.



"Still, this is a kind of peace for the family, after all, it is also a peace for us that the state owed that child in some way, when it could not save it," said Jurić.



It should be reminded that the High Court in Nis sentenced Ninoslav Jovanović (46), better known as the Barber of Malca, to lifetime sentence, yesterday.



He was convicted for kidnapping and abusing a minor girl from Brzi Brod.



This is the most severe possible punishment, and this is the first time that a court in Serbia has imposed a life sentence, since this sanction was introduced into our legal system and began to be applied on December 1, 2019.