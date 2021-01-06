Society More than 2.800 newly infected, 39 people died In the last 24 hours, 2.882 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 39 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

13.512 people were tested.



There are 234 people on respirators, and a total of 6.405 people were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 3.444 patients have died of coronavirus in Serbia.



The total number of registered cases is 352.120, and 2.358.102 people have been tested for coronavirus in Serbia so far.



Most newly infected are in Belgrade - 801; followed by Novi Sad and Nis, with 170 and 100 newly infected, respectively.



There are 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Kragujevac, 69 in Krusevac, 67 in Kraljevo, and 64 in Pancevo.



Vranje and Valjevo have 46 new cases each, Subotica 43, and Cacak 42.



There are 40 newly infected in Sabac, 39 in Smederevo, 38 in Backa Palanka, 36 in Uzice, 34 in Novi Pazar, 32 in Jagodina, 31 in Aleksandrovac, 29 in Zrenjanin and Leskovac, 24 in Sremska Mitrovica, 22 in Ruma and Stara Pazova. There are 21 new cases in Koceljevo.



Vlasotince, Velika Plana, Aleksinac, Vrbas and Sombor have 20 newly infected people each. Other settlements in Serbia have less than 20 people positive for coronavirus.