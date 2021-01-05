Society Most newly infected still in Belgrade In the last 24 hours, another 2.653 people were infected with coronavirus in Serbia. Most new patients are in Belgrade - 704, five more compared to yesterday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | 15:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Christian Bruna

According to the number of new patients, Novi Sad follows with 145 and Nis with 105 patients, the Ministry of Health announced today.



Under 100 newly infected in one day were registered in Sabac - 97, Kragujevac - 86, Pancevo -54, followed by Kraljevo with 53, Uzice (50), Vranje (49), Krusevac (46), Valjevo (39), Jagodina (37).



Sremska Mitrovica, Zrenjanin and Cacak have 28 newly infected people each, Aleksinac (27), Smederevo (26), Velika Plana (25), Loznica (24), Priboj (22), Arandjelovac, Vrbas and Koceljeva with 21 new cases, respectively, 20 new cases were registered in Prokuplje, Backa Palanka, Novi Pazar, Leskovac, Pozega, while other settlements have less than 20 people tested positive for coronavirus.