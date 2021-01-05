Society More than 2.600 infected, 41 people died In the previous 24 hours, 2.653 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 41 people died. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

12.954 people were tested.



There are 242 people on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 349.238 people have fallen ill, while 3.405 have died. A total of 2.344.590 people were tested.



Vaccination of health workers is starting today at more than 100 points in clinical centers and hospitals. At the same time, the fight against the coronavirus with the means and methods known so far continues with undiminished intensity.



"We have basic numbers of vaccinated, the plan is to vaccinate about 8.500 people this week. We hope that everything will accelerate. Vaccination is voluntary, it is important to emphasize, there are no plans to make it mandatory," epidemiologist Dr Srdja Jankovic said today, being hosted at TV Prva.