Society 19.500 Pfizer vaccines arrived 19.500 Pfizer vaccines have reached the Torlak Institute. Monday, January 4, 2021 | 17:11

This is the second contingent of Pfizer vaccines, after the first quantities that arrived in Serbia on December 22, 2020.



According to the plan of immunization, about 11.000 health workers and residents of gerontology centers will be vaccinated this week.