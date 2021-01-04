Society More than 2.700 newly infected, 39 people died In the last 24 hours, 2.715 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, while 39 people died. Source: B92 Monday, January 4, 2021 | 15:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A total of 11.202 people were tested.



There are 259 people on respirators.



Since the first case on March 6, a total of 346.585 cases have been registered in Serbia.



A total of 3.364 people died as a result of the COVID-19 disease.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said this morning that the vaccine should be used as soon as possible, as an effective weapon in the fight against coronavirus. The speed of organizing vaccinations directly affects the course of the pandemic, Kon told RTS. He cited the example of Israel, which vaccinated more than a million people in ten days, while vaccination is much slower in the United States.



"After the first two waves, we have measured that 27.5 percent of people were in contact with the virus, and with the third tier, it is about 35-40 percent. It is necessary for 60 percent of people to be immune, and for that it is necessary to vaccinate about a million and a half of the citizens of Serbia. It now depends exclusively on us", Kon said.