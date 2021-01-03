Society When will the students return to school? Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development, Branko Ružić, stated it's not realistic to predict now when the students will return to school. Source: Tanjug Sunday, January 3, 2021 | 23:30 Tweet Share Depositphotos/archideaphoto

He added that the final decision on that will be made by the Crisis Staff.



"The epidemiological situation is being monitored intensively and daily, in cooperation with the competent institutions and bodies. In accordance with the changes in the situation, we will take appropriate measures, and the final decision will be made by the Crisis Staff," Ruzic said in a New Year's interview for Telegraf.rs.



He stated that he is proud and grateful to the children and teaching and non-teaching staff for, as he points out, exceptional discipline and dedication so that every child receives an adequate education, and that schools remain a place where coronavirus does not spread.



He said that the number of students suffering from coronavirus was between 0.4 and 0.5 percent, while among employees, teaching and extracurricular staff, it did not exceed five percent, which, he points out, is proof of discipline and respect for preventive measures.



The Minister said that there was no significant number of students and teaching staff who were punished for non-compliance with the measures, and pointed out that everyone was committed and responsible in the first half of the year, and assessed that the earlier holiday calendar was a good decision to keep everyone in the educational system.



Asked what is "burning issue" in primary and secondary school, and what is the biggest problem in higher education, Ruzic answered:



"I do not see the so-called "burning issue" at any level of education. I believe that this is one of the most important systems in every country, including ours, and that we will certainly improve the entire education system in Serbia in a way that will correspond to the value determinants of all modern states".



When it comes to preschool institutions, Ruzic said that the situation was regularly monitored and that at no time were the kindergartens overcrowded, and that the number of educators in them was always sufficient.



"It is also known that the virus does not stay with the youngest, nor is it as dangerous as with the older ones," said Ruzic, adding that it would be counterproductive to close kindergartens because, he added, preschools are the root of the educational process, acquiring basic work habits and socialization.