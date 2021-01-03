Society Nearly 2.000 newly infected, 37 people died During the last 24 hours, 1.966 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia. 37 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, January 3, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Marko Djokovic

So far, 7.573 tests have been performed.



There are currently 265 people on respirators.



A total of 343.870 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic.



As a result of COVID-19, 3.325 people died. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon announced on Facebook that Serbia would provide everything needed for mass immunization. "Serbia will provide everything necessary for mass immunization: volunteering, the highest possible level of checking the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, the choice of different vaccines, certain priorities have been set...", Kon stated in his status. "The way out of this health crisis is clear, the speed of it depends on us," Dr Kon said.



Vaccination has also started in shelters for the elderly.