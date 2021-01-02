Society The highest number of infected in Belgrade and Nis Number of patients in the cities is declining for the second day in a row, 515 newly infected people were registered in Belgrade today, 100 less than yesterday. Source: Tanjug Saturday, January 2, 2021 | 16:17 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ mn

In terms of the number of patients, Nis comes second, with 101 new cases, while in all other cities less than 100 newly infected have been registered.



In Kragujevac, where 83 new cases were registered, the number of infected people increased slightly compared to yesterday.



It is followed by Sabac with 67 new cases, Kraljevo with 58, and Uzice with 50 new cases of COVID-19.



Novi Sad, which was on the fourth place in terms of the number of infected people yesterday, is on the seventh place today, so according to the last daily bulletin, 46 positives to coronavirus were registered.



There are 46 new cases in Pancevo, one less in Krusevac, while in Vranje 38, 32 in Subotica, 31 in Smederevo.



There are 26 newly infected people in Valjevo, 24 in Čačak, and 22 newly infected in Velika Plana.



In other cities in Serbia, less than 20 people are infected.