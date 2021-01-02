Society 0

Less than 2.000 newly infected

According to the latest information, 1.907 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 38 people died.

Ilustracija: FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr
7.276 people were tested.

There are 8.011 patients with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Serbia, of which 276 are on respirators.

The total number of registered cases since the beginning of the epidemic in the country is 341.904. 2.312.861 were tested, while the total number of deaths was 3.288.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Đerlek, stated today that on Monday, January 4, at a meeting with the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, a decision will be made when and from which cities the vaccination with Sputnik V will begin.

Just to reiterate, the measures that were before December 31 are in force again today. All facilities are open until 8 pm. These measures will be valid until January 11.

The price of the PCR test is, as announced, higher this morning and it is now 9.000 dinars. Many are wondering if this change will reduce the queues for testing.

