Society Decrease in the number of newly infected According to the latest data, there are 2.074 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, out of 9.282 tested. 39 people died. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, January 1, 2021 | 16:44

There are 283 patients on respirators.



There are 8,534 patients in hospitals.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 339.997 people have been infected in Serbia, of which 3.250 have died.



A total of 2.305.585 people were tested.



Let us remind you, on the first day of the new year, due to the epidemiological situation, restaurants and cafes are open until 6 pm, while grocery stores will be open until 8 pm.



Out of 2.074 new cases of coronavirus, as many as were reported in Serbia on the first day of 2021, most are again in Belgrade.



In the last 24 hours, 601 new cases were registered in Belgrade, which is 200 less than yesterday.



In all other cities, less than 100 newly infected people were registered.



In second place in terms of the number of newly infected is Nis with 99, and then Kragujevac with 74 new cases.



Novi Sad follows with 59 new cases, 56 were registered in Krusevac, while 54 were newly infected in Kraljevo.



Uzice and Sabac have 49 new cases each, and Vranje 44.



In Smederevo, 43 new cases were registered, Pancevo has 37, while in Leskovac, there are 29 new cases.



Valjevo has 25 newly infected, one less is registered in Bogatić, and 23 are registered in Požarevac.



Kovin follows with 21 new cases, Arandjelovac with 20, while less than 20 patients were registered in other cities and municipalities in Serbia.