Society Happy New Year 2021! New Year has arrived. While we are saying goodbye to 2020, the B92.net portal wishes everyone a happy, successful and better 2021! Source: B92 Friday, January 1, 2021 | 14:14 Tweet Share

2020, therefore, has now officially passed and it is easy to guess what it will be remembered for.



Yes, the coronavirus pandemic changed our lives radically and probably disrupted all the plans we had.



In addition to huge human losses, it also affected the mental health of many, brought humanity before an almost certain financial crisis, and exposed some hitherto hidden shortcomings.



In 2020, there were wars, internal unrest around the world, raised tensions, deaths of some of the world's favorite personalities - from Kobe Bryant, Diego Maradona, Sean Connery to, closer to us, Patriarch Irinej and Metropolitan Amfilohije, Goran Paskaljevic, Isidora Bjelica, Dzej Ramadanovski, Ivan Bejkarev, Neda Arnerić, Ilija Petković, Radomir Antić... There was mostly no sport - at least not the way we were used to and hoped for, as well as concerts, movies, theater performances.



But not everything that happened in 2020 was bad. If nothing else, 2020 showed us that in spite of everything - the world will not stop. It will slow down, it will adjust... but it will not stop.



The year ahead will bring, in addition to the answer to the question when life will begin to return to "normal", the answers to many other questions asked by the citizens of Serbia, as well as the region and the world.



Serbia still faces many challenges - growth of living standards, preservation of peace and stability in the region, the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, our country's path to the EU... Neighbors also have their worries - some are waiting for the elections, some are waiting for life after the elections and the change of government, some are looking for their way to Europe, and some are wondering - when will the ground under their feet stop shaking.



The world, on the other hand, will look at post-Trump America and measure every move of the future president, the "freshly divorced" EU and the UK, fear the new economic crisis, wondering if peace in the Middle East can really last.

And what to hope for in 2021?

The year ahead has the easiest and most difficult task at the same time - to be better than 2020.



The easiest task because, let's be realistic, it doesn't seem that it will be too complicated to surpass the "achievements" from the past 366 days.



The most difficult task to accomplish, on the other hand, because we have had enough of everything and we want everything.



We have had enough of coronavirus and stories about COVID-19 and worries about the coronavirus and the fact that in almost every memory from the past year, a small, invisible virus lurks in some corner.



We missed a lot and we want to make up for it. We want to continue living and we want that to start as of "yesterday".



We wish, therefore, a lot of success in 2021 in meeting our expectations. This year will need it.



And to you dear readers - Thank you!



Thank you for the billions of open pages, thank you for the millions of comments sent, thank you for the thousands of texts read...



Thank you for being with us and especially thank you for allowing us to be with you in this, now past, strangest year.



We will be there in 2021 because of you and for you. We are looking forward to meeting/reading you on our pages in the New Year!



B92.net