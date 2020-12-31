Society Closed catering facilities: At the last moment, a big change of measures This year, on December 31st, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no New Year's Eve. The catering facilities were closed at 6 p.m. Source: B92 Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 18:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ mn

On the recommendation of the Crisis Staff, the Government adopted that restaurants and cafes be open until 6 pm on December 31 and January 1, while grocery stores will be open until 8 pm.



However, although the catering facilities are open until 6 pm, music is allowed until 5 pm.



As previously announced, the measures that were valid until December 30 will be in force until January 11, with the exception of December 31 and January 1.



It has been decided that tonight the food in the hotels will still be served until 9 pm! After the media wrote that the guests of the hotel will have to receive a lunch package for the gala dinner, the Business association of hotel and restaurant industry HORES received a notification from the competent state authorities today. "In accordance with the Decree on measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, Article 14, paragraph 1, item 5, restaurants within the hotel can work until 9 pm only for their guests," the statement reads.



On the last day of this year, two groups of city and republic inspectors will control whether the measures in the capital of Serbia are respected. As the mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, said earlier today - until 6 pm, 20 teams will be in control, and after that time, another 20.



The communal militia will control and call the police where it is necessary, the mayor of Belgrade announces.