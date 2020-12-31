Society Kon warns: "Risk cannot be avoided; A false drop in the number of infected" Member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Predrag Kon, says that there will probably be a slight increase in the number of those infected after the New Year. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, TV Prva/arhiva

As he says, before that, there will be an apparent decline during the New Year's holidays, similar to what happens on Saturdays and Sundays.



Kon warned for RTS about the danger of gathering and organizing secret New Year's Eve.



"If you have about 100 people, one is contagious. The smaller the number of people, the less likely it is for the infection to spread. It's a risk you can't avoid, and transmission in those conditions is certain. It can be transmitted to five to six people, and in some special circumstances of an enclosed space with mass music, it can rise to ten", Kon points out.



When this is multiplied by the number of such places, as he indicates, one can understand how much of a risk it is.



There were big crowds in the shopping malls, and Kon reminds that they warned about such a risk, but that it was decided to extend working hours.



"What is important is that they still wear masks, because that way the risk is significantly reduced, almost 100 times. Nevertheless, extremely high density is something that is not allowed. In shopping malls, it is nine square meters per person and in such controlled conditions there should be no such crowds", Kon said.



A member of the Crisis Staff appeals to all those in charge of controlling it. Asked if another wave could be avoided, Kon says that there will probably be a slight increase after the New Year, but that before that, there will be an apparent decline during the New Year's holidays, similar to what happens on Saturdays and Sundays.



"This has been repeated with the flu for decades in all European countries. After that, we will have an increase, so that first week is taken with precaution," Kon notes.