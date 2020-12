Society Today 3.236 newly infected, 44 people died According to the latest data, 3.236 new cases were recorded today, out of 14.444 tested for coronavirus. 44 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 16:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ mn

There are 269 patients on respirators.



The situation is still extraordinary - members of the Crisis Staff say. They claim that now is a turning point and that we should think carefully about the consequences of celebrating the New Year.