Society Medical technician infected with coronavirus after receiving the vaccine A medical technician from the United States became infected with the coronavirus a few days after receiving the "Pfizer" vaccine, ABC News reports. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 11:59 Tweet Share Foto: Epa / Brian van der Brug

Matthew V., 45, a San Diego medical technician, received the "Pfizer" coronavirus vaccine on December 18, and the only side effect he developed was irritation at the place of application. Six days later, after a shift in the COVID clinic, Matthew felt fever, muscle aches and fatigue.



The test showed that he was positive for coronavirus. This scenario is not unusual, experts claim.



People who have received the vaccine do not immediately develop immunity to the coronavirus, but after ten to 14 days. In addition, even then, it is necessary to receive a second dose of the vaccine - the first dose provides protection of 50 percent, and the second up to 95.



It is also possible that a medical technician became infected with coronavirus before receiving the vaccine, since the incubation period can last up to two weeks.



All these possibilities indicate that the vaccine is not a magical solution and that it will take time to suppress the pandemic, while respecting hygiene rules, distance measures and wearing protective masks, experts point out.