Society "Serbia is the only country to acquire vaccines from different manufacturers" VIDEO Russian vaccine against coronavirus "Sputnik V" has arrived to Serbia. The first contingent was delivered to the Torlak Institute. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 11:44

The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, said yesterday that the testing of the Russian vaccine in the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia is nearing the end and that it is expected to be completed in the first days of the new year.



Vaccination against coronavirus with the vaccine of the companies Pfizer and BioNTech started in Serbia on December 24.



About 5.000 doses of the Russian vaccine are arriving in Serbia, and as soon as the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia gives permission, it will be in use. Until then, additional amounts of Pfizer vaccine are expected.

"I think Serbia's the only country that currently has two vaccines from different manufacturers"

"We are at the end of 2020, a difficult year where we are fighting against the vicious virus COVID-19, but this is a beautiful and important day for the Republic of Serbia. I think that Serbia is the only state that currently has two vaccines from different manufacturers - one American and today we received 2.400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine", Mirsad Djerlek said.



According to Djerlek, the state has shown responsibility towards the health of its citizens, stating that what was promised has been fulfilled. He called on the citizens to respond to the mass vaccination in order to defeat the virus. As early as January 4, a contingent of Pfizer vaccines is arriving on a weekly basis, and we can expect the use of Spunik V immediately after the New Year.



"We hope that we can start a more serious vaccination from the second half of January, and we expect a Chinese vaccine. I have no information when it will arrive precisely, but we are talking about days. The acquisition of these two vaccines presents a great success for our country," Djerlek concluded.