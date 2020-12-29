Society 0

"854 people received the vaccine in Serbia, no side effects"

State Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Mirsad Djerlek, stated tonight that 854 people have been immunized with the Pfizer vaccine in Serbia so far

Printskrin: TV Prva/ arhiva
He said there were no side effects.

Djerlek told RTS that among the noticed consequences of the vaccine were redness of the place where the vaccine was applied, pain at the puncture place and a temperature of 37.2, which passed within a few hours.

"I would like us to continue like this," Djerlek said.

