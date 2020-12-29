Society More than 3.000 newly infected, 46 people died Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar says that in the last 24 hours, 14.987 people were tested, of which 3.136 tested positive for the coronavirus. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 29, 2020 | 17:00 Tweet Share EPA/JEROME FAVRE

He said at the press conference that there are 283 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.



"In the last 24 hours, 46 patients died. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,119 people have died as a result of covid 19," said Loncar.



He stated that 9.366 patients are currently being treated in COVID hospitals in Serbia.