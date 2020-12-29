Society Tiodorovic: Isn't that terrible? We are threatened by a third, severe virus wave Crisis Staff member, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović, stated for TV Prva morning program that there is no dilemma - the danger of coronavirus hasn't passed. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 29, 2020 | 09:27 Tweet Share

"We have a serious and difficult situation, although the numbers seem to be declining. The number of the dead is high," he said, adding that the measures adopted by the Crisis Staff were adopted in order to preserve the health of our people.



"So, we have to celebrate the New Year in a different way," said Tiodorović and reiterated that organized New Year's celebrations are strictly banned, as well as its repetitions on January 1, in order to achieve as few contacts as possible.



"We agreed unanimously - there is no celebration. The caterers work until 6 pm on December 31 and January 1, and after that, the working hours will extend until 8 pm. All this is valid until January 11, when the situation will be reassessed, so we will see if the measures are going to be relaxed or tightened", he said.



Asked to comment on media reports and forecasts that 500 illegal parties will be organized in cities across Serbia, Dr Tiodorović said that this could be a big risk in the coming period.



"But I must also say that those who organize those gatherings should think that it is their turn to get infected, and the question is whether there will be free beds for them in hospitals," said a member of the Crisis Staff and presented the information that shocked him.



"A girl born in 1993 died a few days ago. Isn't that terrible? Yes, the elderly dominate in hospitals, but over 60 percent of those infected belong to a working age population. Do young people think they are safe - they are not," he pointed out.



If the illegal parties continue, after January 20, we will have a new wave of coronavirus, which will be just as fierce as this one, Dr Tiodorović believes.



When asked when our lives will return to normal, he said that he believes that about 30 percent of the population in Serbia have already acquired immunity to COVID-19, and that with vaccination in January and February, that number will increase further.



By the end of spring, about 60 percent of the population should have immunity, and only then can we consider returning to normal, he concluded.