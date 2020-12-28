Society 43 people died, more than 2.500 newly infected According to the latest data, 2.559 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 43 people died. Source: B92 Monday, December 28, 2020 | 15:03 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP

In the last 24 hours, 11.190 samples were tested, and 2.253.975 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 9.728 patients are hospitalized, and 288 of them are on respirators.



So far, 3.073 people have died, and the death rate in Serbia is 0.93 percent.



To reiterate, Crisis Staff session is scheduled for today, on which a decision on measures for the New Year will be reached.