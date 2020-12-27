Society RHMZ issued a warning, meteoalarm in force PHOTO State Hydro-meteorological Institute of Serbia has warned that from today to Wednesday, an occasionally strong southeast wind is expected in southern Banat. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, December 27, 2020 | 13:15 Tweet Share Jack Taylor/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

The predicted speed is 24 to 28 meters per second (85-100 kilometers per hour).



Due to the announced strong blows of the strong southeast wind in South Banat, the orange meteorological alarm is in force, which will be valid for the next two days.



The yellow warning alarm is issued in Pomoravlje, and it will be in effect for the next two days in Pomoravlje and in Belgrade.

Printskrin: RHMZ

According to seven days weather forecast, by the end of the year it will be mostly cloudy and warm, with occasional rain, on high mountains with snow.



A moderate and strong south and southeast wind will blow in the mountains, in southern Banat and on Tuesday with gusts of storm strength, then in a gradual weakening. Temperature well above average, in most areas from 12 to 16 degrees. On other days, dry and fresh until the end of the period.