Less than 4.000 newly infected, 49 people died According to the latest data, 3.823 newly infected people were registered in Serbia at 3 pm, and 49 people died. Friday, December 25, 2020 | 16:29

In the last 24 hours, 14.794 people were tested, and 2.218.185 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



9.699 were hospitalized, and 300 patients were on respirators.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 0.91 percent.



Just to reiterate, a donation of hospital equipment from the Emirates arrived in Serbia today.