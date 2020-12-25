Society Today is Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar The Roman Catholic Church, the Protestant Church, the Anglican Church, as well as some Orthodox churches that accepted new reckoning of time celebrate Christmas Source: RTS Friday, December 25, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/David Zalubowski

According to the Gospel tradition, Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in Bethlehem, so, with the differences in calendars, that date is respected in the entire Christian world as the beginning of a new era and a new history of mankind.



Christianity believes that the birth of Christ brought the light of truth to the human race and that this event fulfilled the Old Testament prophecy of the birth of the Savior.



Believers in Catholic and other churches of the Western rite worship Christmas in the manger, in which the scene of the birth with the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph is symbolically represented.



The custom of placing mangers in churches, with figures that evoke the poor conditions of the barn in which Christ was born, dates from the 13th century. Believers also have such a manger in their homes today.



In the houses of the believers of the Roman Catholic Church, the wreath-Advent is woven from straw and pine twigs, decorated with purple ribbons and has four red candles, due to four weeks of fasting, which are lit one by one, every Sunday before Christmas.



For the Christmas holidays, great attention is paid to the Christmas tree, which has a special place in every family, and gifts are given to children who recite, sing and play Christmas songs.



Apart from Catholics, members of the Romanian national community also celebrate Christmas in Serbia today, even though they are Orthodox, because they respect the so-called revised Julian calendar, which was made in 1923 by our scientist Milutin Milanković.