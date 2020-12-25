Society Fabrizi: Part of the vaccine contingent ordered by the EU to be transferred to Serbia Head of the EU delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi said part of the vaccines EU ordered through international agreements will be transferred to the Western Balkans Source: Tanjug Friday, December 25, 2020 | 09:46 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

"Not only will we provide transport but we will also pay for this donation. One vaccine has so far been approved by the European regulator, Pfizer vaccine, distribution across the EU follows. We are working to make it available to the most vulnerable groups, and this is also the case of Serbia", Fabrizi told N1.



He announced that in 2021, what will be available in the European Union will also be available in Serbia.



"It will not be easy, COVID will not disappear just like that. There is a risk that this mutation could bring additional problems, I read media reports that the vaccine, as it is, will be able to protect people in this case as well. We are together in this, that's important. We're realists, but we're also optimistic", Fabrizi concluded.