Society It is known when the new patriarch will be elected The session of the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, at which a new patriarch will be elected, is scheduled for February 18, 2021 Source: B92 Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 14:40

This decision was made by the Holy Synod of Bishops as the supreme canonical authority in the Church, authorized to schedule sessions of the highest church body.



The session will be chaired by the Bishop of Sabac, Lavrentije, as the oldest archbishop who was also the head of the Church Council, which in 2010 elected Bishop Irinej of Nis as the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, "Novosti" has learned.



With the chosen date, the "Church Government", despite the pandemic and the emergency situation in the world, complied with the provisions of the SPC Constitution which prescribes that the procedure for ending the election of a new patriarch must be completed by February 19, 2021.