Society "The medical part of the Crisis Staff will set red lines that will not be crossed." Immunologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Srdja Janković, stated today that doctors do not see the possibility for a significant relaxation of measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 14:55

Also, they do not see, as he says, the possibility of celebrating the New Year like every New Year, which includes gatherings that are dangerous.



The medical part of the Crisis Staff will set red lines that will not be crossed in the relaxation of measures so that the joint anti-epidemic effort would not be endangered, Janković said for RTS.



He added that they would discuss how the restrictions should be best measured, to be as restrictive as necessary and no more than that.



Jankovic said that it would be best for citizens to celebrate the New Year in their homes and that this is a recommendation.



Speaking about the easing of measures, Janković said that the medical part of the Crisis Staff did not propose it because they believe that the time has not come for that, but the decision has been made.



There are other things that must be taken into account, but the correction of working hours should not change anything fundamentally, the avoidance of people gathering in groups must be in force in all public places and facilities, Janković emphasized.