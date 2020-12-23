Society 0

The first vaccines tomorrow in Belgrade and Novi Sad; Brnabić and Kisić to receive it

Immunization against coronavirus scheduled to start tomorrow; Users of old people's homes in Belgrade and Novi Sad are the first on the list of recipients.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Depositphotos, SSilver
Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and Minister Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević will receive the vaccine, it was confirmed to Tanjug in the government.

At 11.00 am tomorrow, the first citizens will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which was delivered to Serbia yesterday.

Also, tomorrow, at the "Torlak" Institute, the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić and the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, will be vaccinated against coronavirus.

