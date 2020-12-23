Society The first vaccines tomorrow in Belgrade and Novi Sad; Brnabić and Kisić to receive it Immunization against coronavirus scheduled to start tomorrow; Users of old people's homes in Belgrade and Novi Sad are the first on the list of recipients. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 14:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, SSilver

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and Minister Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević will receive the vaccine, it was confirmed to Tanjug in the government.



At 11.00 am tomorrow, the first citizens will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which was delivered to Serbia yesterday.



Also, tomorrow, at the "Torlak" Institute, the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić and the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, will be vaccinated against coronavirus.