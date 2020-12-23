Society Kon reacted: Everyone who warns me... Crisis Staff member, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon reacted to the statement of infectologist and former director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Dragan Delic Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 11:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

Delic stated that the decisions of the Crisis Staff and the easing of measures seem unconvincing and do not instill confidence. He also told his decision-making colleagues for Nova.rs portal to stay true to their profession and the Hippocratic oath they took.



Dr Kon reacted to this on his Facebook account, writing that anyone who warns him about the Hippocratic oath for working in the Crisis Staff and for allegedly accepting certain compromises should deeply reconsider his statements, even if it is Professor Dragan Delic.



"It has nothing to do with the truth. The Hippocratic oath is being respected at all times. The easing of measures has NEVER been supported by the medical part of the Crisis Staff. The stance that we've taken was especially strong in relation to the work of cafes and restaurants," Kon wrote on his Facebook profile.