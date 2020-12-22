Society It has been decided who will receive the vaccine first and when Residents of nursing homes older than 70 will be the first to receive the "Pfizer-BioNTech" vaccine. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 18:40 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos/RostyslavOleksin

This is envisaged by the plan adopted today by the National Coordination Team for COVID-19 Immunization.



"People older than 75 are the most sensitive category of the population, they will be the first to receive the vaccine, as is the case in most countries in Europe," State Secretary of the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek, director of the National Coordination Team for Immunization, told Tanjug.



In the second tranche, which is expected in January, health workers in the COVID system will be vaccinated, followed by other medical staff members.



Djerlek says that between 350.000 and 360.000 vaccines are expected to arrive in January. "The entire operational plan will be very dynamic and we will change it depending on the amount of vaccine doses we have. We will make an orientation plan," Djerlek said, adding that the epidemiological situation will be monitored and decisions on the vaccination plan will be made accordingly.



He stated that the vaccination is expected to start early next week, after, as he says, Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia approves the service permit for the "Pfizer" vaccine.