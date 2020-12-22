Society More than 4.000 newly infected, 49 people died According to the latest information, there are 4,080 newly infected people in Serbia, and 49 people have died. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 15:28 Tweet Share Ilustracija, Foto: EPA Max Cavallari

In the last 24 hours, 16.022 people were tested, and 2,171.387 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are 9.651 people in hospitals, and 313 on respirators.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 0.90 percent.



Today, the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus was taken over at the Belgrade airport.



There are 4.800 vaccines in the contingent, and, according to earlier announcements, they are intended primarily for users of nursing homes.



Also, students in the whole of Serbia are on winter vacation since Friday, and whether they will return to classes as scheduled on January 18 depends on the epidemiological situation.



It should be reminded that the coronavirus has been registered in 303.747 people in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic, and 2.733 deaths have been recorded, according to data from the Covid19.rs website.