Society The vaccine arrived, and we were the first in the region to receive it PHOTO / VIDEO Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus taken over at Belgrade airport. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ ALEKSANDAR ÐORÐEVIC

There are 4.800 vaccines in the contingent, and, according to earlier announcements, they are intended primarily for users of nursing homes.

Screenshot Tanjug/Live/Youtube

The plane with the vaccine landed at the "Nikola Tesla" airport a little earlier, and the vaccines have already been taken over, i.e. unloaded.



By the way, Serbia is the first country in the region to receive the vaccine from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

Screenshot Tanjug/Live/Youtube