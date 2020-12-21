Society More than 3.500 newly infected, 47 people died During the last 24 hours, 3.685 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, December 21, 2020 | 15:08 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Friedemann Vogel

47 people died.



So far, 13.590 tests have been performed.



After today's session of the Crisis Staff, it was decided to extend the working hours of all catering facilities, shopping centers, shops, as well as service activities until 8 p.m.



This measure is time-limited until Friday, when a new session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus is scheduled, when measures are expected for the upcoming weekend as well as the New Year's holidays.



"Yes, there was a slight decrease in the number of new patients, but only a slight one. We also have a smaller number of people in COVID hospitals. Also, there was a smaller number of first examinations in COVID clinics. Further decisions will depend on those numbers," Dr Branimir Tiodorovic said after the session of the Crisis Staff.