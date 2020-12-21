Society 0

More than 3.500 newly infected, 47 people died

During the last 24 hours, 3.685 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA/Friedemann Vogel
Foto: EPA/Friedemann Vogel

47 people died.

So far, 13.590 tests have been performed.

After today's session of the Crisis Staff, it was decided to extend the working hours of all catering facilities, shopping centers, shops, as well as service activities until 8 p.m.

This measure is time-limited until Friday, when a new session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus is scheduled, when measures are expected for the upcoming weekend as well as the New Year's holidays.

"Yes, there was a slight decrease in the number of new patients, but only a slight one. We also have a smaller number of people in COVID hospitals. Also, there was a smaller number of first examinations in COVID clinics. Further decisions will depend on those numbers," Dr Branimir Tiodorovic said after the session of the Crisis Staff.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Home tests withdrawn from state pharmacies

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said last night that home tests for coronavirus, which appeared in pharmacies, were withdrawn from sale

Society Monday, December 21, 2020 10:40 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Ellume via AP/Ilustracija

Missing girl and boy found VIDEO

Milica Mirjanic (20) and Stefan Rusov (27) were found alive and well tonight, it was confirmed for B92.net.

Society Sunday, December 20, 2020 20:02 Comments: 0
Foto: Deposit/ToskanaInc
page 1 of 40 go to page