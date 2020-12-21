Society Home tests withdrawn from state pharmacies Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said last night that home tests for coronavirus, which appeared in pharmacies, were withdrawn from sale Source: Blic Monday, December 21, 2020 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Ellume via AP/Ilustracija

Those tests, as she explained, did not receive approval from Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia. "It was discussed at the Crisis Staff and the Ministry of Health checked, those tests were not approved by the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency", Brnabić said on the show "Hit Tweet".



Noting that it was clearly written on those tests that they must be used with professional help, Brnabić said that such things happen.



"People import such tests and those find themselves in pharmacies. Well, you can't control everything that happens in Serbia every minute," she said.



In the same show, Dr Branimir Nestorović said that he knew that tests were imported into the country "on the black market". "It is a fast serological test of almost no value", he said, as "Blic" reports.