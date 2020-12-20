Society Decline in the number of infected, 54 people died In the last 24 hours, 3.534 new cases of coronavirus have been registered. 54 people died. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Sunday, December 20, 2020 | 21:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/nr

As announced, the Crisis Staff should meet again on Monday.



Until this daily bulletin, 11.068 people were tested.



Currently, there are 314 people on respirators, which is a smaller number compared to yesterday's report.

A total of 300.062 infected people have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic.



As a result of COVID-19 infection, 2.686 people died. So far, 2.141.775 tests have been done. Epidemiologists warned that the health care system is still overstretched and that there is no room for relaxation, even though the curve is flat.



The next session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Monday, when a decision is expected on whether the measures will be tightened or whether there will be a relaxation.