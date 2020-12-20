Society The looks of the new COVID hospital PHOTO The new COVID hospital in Krusevac will receive the first patients on Monday. Source: B92 Sunday, December 20, 2020 | 14:05 Tweet Share Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Construction of the hospital began in August and it was built in just four months.



Medical workers have already got acquainted with the equipment and are ready to start working, and the opening of the hospital will contribute to relieving other COVID hospitals in Serbia.



COVID Hospital is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment, and here is what the interior of the hospital looks like.

Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Foto: Dimitrije Goll