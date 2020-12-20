Society 0

The looks of the new COVID hospital PHOTO

The new COVID hospital in Krusevac will receive the first patients on Monday.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Dimitrije Goll
Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Construction of the hospital began in August and it was built in just four months.

Medical workers have already got acquainted with the equipment and are ready to start working, and the opening of the hospital will contribute to relieving other COVID hospitals in Serbia.

COVID Hospital is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment, and here is what the interior of the hospital looks like.

Foto: Dimitrije Goll
Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Foto: Dimitrije Goll
Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Foto: Dimitrije Goll
Foto: Dimitrije Goll

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Missing girl and boy found VIDEO

Milica Mirjanic (20) and Stefan Rusov (27) were found alive and well tonight, it was confirmed for B92.net.

Society Sunday, December 20, 2020 20:02 Comments: 0
Foto: Deposit/ToskanaInc
page 1 of 40 go to page