Society Two young people disappeared near Lisina, they went hiking Two young people got lost on Saturday near the town of Lisina, at the foot of Beljanica near Despotovac, Belgrade portals report. Source: Tanjug Sunday, December 20, 2020 | 12:57

These are Milica Mirjanić (20) and Stefan Rusov (27), who set off in the early morning hours on Saturday in a white "Peugeot 207" vehicle, with Belgrade license plates, towards the Lisina picnic area, and since then, we lost any trace of them.



Milica Mirjanic's father told the telegraf.rs website that several people organized themselves early on Sunday morning and started searching.



It is presumed that two young people from the cottage went hiking.



As previously stated by members of the Mountain Rescue Service of Serbia (GSSS), the practice is that after receiving a call for help, the stations in Serbia are notified, depending on where the call for help was sent from.



According to them, information such as GPS location makes the search easier and shortens the time, but in this case, when every moment is precious, the phones have not been located yet.