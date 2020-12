Society 52 people died, less than 4.000 newly infected According to the latest information, there are 3.888 newly infected people in Serbia, and 52 people have died. Source: B92 Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 16:45 Tweet Share EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

In the last 24 hours, 12.578 have been tested, and a total of 2.130.707 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 9.581 people are hospitalized, and 326 are on a respirator.



The death rate in Serbia currently stands at 0.89 percent.