Society Crowds on border crossings: Many rushed back a day before the introduction of measure Due to the upcoming holidays and anti-epidemic measures that will take effect tomorrow, the influx of passengers at the entrance to our country has increased. Source: RTS Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 13:15

From tomorrow, they are allowed to enter only if they have a negative PCR test, not older than 48 hours or a ten-day quarantine.



It takes up to half an hour to enter Serbia on Horgos, but on the Hungarian side, it takes at least four hours to get out of Hungary from the Horgos-Reske border crossing and reach the border crossing, RTS reporter from the Horgos border crossing informs.



There are huge crowds on the Austrian-Hungarian border and on the roads in Western Europe to Serbia in general, as many left because of the holidays and in order to avoid anti-epidemic measures.



In the past 24 hours, about 16.000 passengers in 4.500 passenger vehicles entered Serbia via Horgos. The Kelebija-Tompa border crossing is also crowded. Foreign citizens who come to Serbia will have to present a PCR test not older than 48 hours.



As for our citizens who enter Serbia, they will have to have either a negative PCR test, not older than 48 hours, or they will have to be in mandatory quarantine.



At the border crossing, they must show a test to the police officers or, after a health warning, they will have to report to the E-health system and be quarantined for the next ten days. They will be able to get out of that quarantine in case they are tested with a PCR test in a local institute or an authorized laboratory in Serbia, and if they are negative, they can get out of quarantine.



The measures do not apply to those passengers who pass through our country, for transit for freight traffic, but also for the passengers in the border zone - for citizens of Serbia who work in Hungary within a radius of 30 kilometers. If they can provide evidence that they work in Hungary, they will be able to enter or leave without a PCR test.



These measures will be in effect at border crossings until January 10.



Citizens of Serbia who do not have a negative PCR test must be in a ten-day quarantine.