Society "Hospitals are full", more than 100 died during the third wave in Cacak Serbia recorded less than 5.000 newly infected people yesterday. What does the weekend ahead bring? Source: B92 Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 12:50

EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Director of the Institute for Public Health "Batut", Verica Jovanović, stated today that the hospitals are full, that more than 9.500 COVID patients are being treated in them, and that the number of admissions is still higher than the number of discharges.



Jovanovic pointed out for RTS that the celebration of the forthcoming holidays in the family circle is of great importance, because it protects us from infection.



She pointed out that there is a great transmission of the virus in the community and pointed out that the key measures are still refraining from contacts, keeping the distance and wearing masks, and that the immunization that is in front of us appears as a salvation.

More than 100 died during the third wave of coronavirus in Cacak

EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

At the moment, 200 patients positive and with showing symptoms of coronavirus are hospitalized in the ward of the hospital in Čačak. There are 18 patients in the respiratory center, and nine of them are connected on respirators.



In the past 24 hours, four more COVID patients died, and all of them died in Čačak. So far, 144 people have died in the third wave of the coronavirus in the Moravica district, mostly 103 from Cacak.



At the General Hospital in Čačak, 20 admissions, 12 discharges and one transport to Belgrade were recorded.