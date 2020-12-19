Society Vučić: Serbia will not be anyone's guinea pig, vaccines will be good and safe The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that we will need the vaccine for September as well, and that is why we must prepare now. Source: B92 Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 12:34 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP

As a guest on Prva TV, he thanked everyone who is working on equipping COVID hospital in Kruševac, which will be opened on Sunday.



"As far as the vaccine is concerned, I have absolute trust in Varhelyi, he is a sincere friend of Serbia and he is trying to get Serbia to receive the vaccine on time," he said.



He mentioned that all vaccines will be free, that the first quantity of Pfizer vaccines will arrive soon.



"There will not be 10.000 doses, but 5.000, and with that we will enter nursing homes. It is intended for people older than 75," he said. He stated that mass vaccination will be carried out soon. "People should not worry, we will have enough vaccines and Serbia will not be on the tail and we will not be anyone's guinea pig, people will get good and safe vaccines," he noted.



When asked if he will also receive the vaccine, Vučić said: "I will receive it, of course I will receive the vaccine."



"When Biden receives the vaccine, the whole world says - very nice. And when I say that I will receive it, they say - you will do it first, and the people are waiting," he said.



When asked about the conflicts in the Crisis Staff, as well as the conflicting views and opinions of experts within it, Vučić said that it was normal and expected. "I respect Nestorovic, as well as Kon and Pelemis. They outvoted each other. We are not a dictatorship to ban someone from giving his opinion," he said.



"I asked what should be procured and I have managed to provide respirators and medical equipment. But it is impossible that we go through this pandemic without different opinions on many issues", he concluded.