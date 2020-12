Society 51 people died, less than 5.000 newly infected According to the latest information, there are 4.910 newly infected people in Serbia, and 51 people have died. Source: B92 Friday, December 18, 2020 | 16:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija, Foto: EPA Max Cavallari

In the last 24 hours, 16.740 people were tested, i.e. 2.118.129 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are 349 patients on the respirator, and 9.544 of them are being treated.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 0.88 percent.